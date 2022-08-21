PTI candidate leading in NA-245 Karachi by-polls

KARACHI: A PTI candidate is leading in the by-election in NA-245 seat of Karachi as per the results from 120 polling stations 263.

According to unofficial results from 145 polling stations, PTI candidate Mehmood Maulvi was leading with 15,961 votes, MQM-Pakistan’s Mueed Anwar got 6,088 votes, TLP’s Muhammad Ahmed Raza obtain 4,618 votes, while independent candidate Farooq Sattar secured 1676.

The number of polling stations in the NA-245 by-election constituency in Karachi is 263. The total number of voters in NA-245 constituency is 515,003.

Earlier, the Election Commission had given one-hour extra time at three polling stations, adding one hour to the polling time for PS 143, 144, and 56.

15 candidates are contesting in the by-election. Out of 263 polling stations for the election, 201 polling stations were declared highly sensitive.

CCTV cameras were installed inside the most sensitive polling stations, while apart from the police, Pakistan Army and Rangers will also be deployed. It is pertinent that the seat was vacant due to the death of PTI member Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain.