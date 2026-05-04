Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to witness the final match of Pakistan Super League.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Mohsin Naqvi, met the players of both finalist teams, and exchanged greetings with them individually.

Prior to the start of the match, the Prime Minister and the PCB Chairman posed for a photograph with the captains of the two finalist teams.

The Prime Minister appreciated the hard work, dedication, and outstanding performance of both teams for qualifying the final, and expressed his best wishes for an exciting contest.

Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Abdul Aleem Khan, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, and Special Assistant Talha Burki were also accompanied the Prime Minister on the occasion.