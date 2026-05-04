Sindh Governor Engages Diaspora for Economic Boost and National Development

Karachi: Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi today emphasised the critical role of overseas Pakistanis in projecting a positive national image and bolstering the economy, during a recent engagement with the Pakistani community in Houston as part of his official visit to the United States.

The gathering saw comprehensive talks on fostering Pakistan-US relations, exploring avenues for bilateral trade, and elevating the contribution of expatriates. Syed Hashmi affirmed the government”s dedication to strengthening interactions with Pakistanis residing abroad and integrating them more effectively into the national development agenda.

The event, hosted by Pakistan’s Consul General in Houston, Aftab Chaudhry, honoured the visiting dignitary and brought together eminent personalities from diplomatic, commercial, and social sectors.

Noteworthy attendees included Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Chairman Board of Governors Overseas Syed Qamar Raza, entrepreneur Tanveer Ahmed, Mexim CEO Ejaz Hassan, Panther CEO Chaudhry Ayaz, visiting guest from England Aqib Shah, and Dr Asif Qadeer. A substantial number of local Pakistani community members also participated.

Mr Chaudhry underscored that such direct interactions are pivotal for fortifying ties between the two nations and offer an effective platform to unite the Pakistani diaspora.

Earlier, upon his arrival at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Governor Hashmi received a warm welcome from Mr Chaudhry. Prominent figures from the local Pakistani community were also present to greet him.