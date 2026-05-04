Bilawal urges youth to turn steadfastness into progress

Karachi: A grand ceremony was organized by the Information Department of the Government of Sindh at a local hotel in Karachi to mark the completion of one year since Pakistan’s historic victory in the struggle for truth. The ceremony was hosted by Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon and was attended by Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President of the PPP Ladies Wing Faryal Talpur, Acting Governor Owais Qadir Shah, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Owais Dastgir, DG Rangers Sindh Muhammad Shamrez Tanoli, COMLAG, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the ceremony, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that a year ago Pakistan was on the brink of uncertainty, with tensions and threats of war looming along the borders and echoes of conflict being heard in border areas. He said the challenges faced by the country put the nation to the test, but despite difficult circumstances, Pakistan stood firm and national unity made it possible to confront the crisis. He added that Pakistan began its journey from uncertainty to stability and that the country, established in 1947, emerged stronger from these trials.

He said this victory was not only a victory of weapons but also of determination and courage, reflecting unity, solidarity, and national strength. It was a victory of those who refused to bow down, as the nation stood united from the mountains of the north to the shores of the Arabian Sea, setting an example of solidarity from the fields of Punjab to the deserts of Sindh and Balochistan. He added that Pakistan stood united in the face of every challenge, with the armed forces defending the country with courage, discipline, and dignity, while diplomats effectively presented Pakistan’s position to the world.

Bilawal made it clear that the nation would never lay down its arms. He said certain elements beyond the borders were trying to distort history and hide facts through false propaganda, but history is written not by noise but by steadfast nations. He emphasized that Pakistan has remained resilient in every trial. While the country has always preferred peace, it has never shown weakness in difficult times and has defended itself when necessary.

He said this struggle was a national responsibility and that the present time calls for reflection and responsibility rather than arrogance or carelessness. He added that peace is possible only through justice, dignity, and mutual respect. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the youth of Pakistan are the true heirs of this success, and that this victory belongs not to any single institution or individual but to the entire nation. He urged the youth to turn steadfastness into progress and courage into creation, and to adopt this success as a mission.

He said the nation must not forget the martyrs who sacrificed their lives, adding that their names will always live in the conscience of the nation and that the country remains indebted to them. He stressed that building a better Pakistan is a collective responsibility. He added that while the world once viewed Pakistan with suspicion, today it recognizes the country as strong and resilient, unwilling to bow to pressure or compromise on sovereignty.

Addressing the ceremony, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that a year ago, when India cast hostile intentions toward Pakistan, the entire nation—including the armed forces, political leadership, media, and youth—stood united. He said that within hours, India realized its true position. He thanked members of the diplomatic corps, saying their presence was an honor and reflected the international community’s concern for regional security.

He said that on April 22 last year, India carried out a false-flag operation and attempted to blame Pakistan, followed by military action in the first week of May. He added that while Rafale aircraft were considered a symbol of India’s strength, the real issue lay in their operation, and Pakistan managed to shoot down several aircraft, including two Rafale jets. He said that even ordinary citizens in villages were bringing down drones, and within hours India was unable to respond effectively.

He said the Indian media spread misinformation, while the Pakistani media acted responsibly. He added that Pakistan’s navy remained fully prepared and that claims regarding Karachi Port were baseless. He noted that tensions with India date back to 1947 and highlighted the historical role of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto in strengthening Pakistan’s defense, particularly through nuclear and missile programs.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, in his address, said the day marked a moment of pride, as the enemy was given a strong response and Pakistan’s forces demonstrated decisive capability. He said the new generation witnessed the strength and bravery of the armed forces. He added that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto strengthened Pakistan’s defense by making it a nuclear power, while Benazir Bhutto advanced it further through missile technology.

He said that Asif Ali Zardari provided leadership and direction, while Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, as Foreign Minister, effectively presented Pakistan’s position on the global stage and highlighted the Kashmir issue. He added that Indian media falsely reported destruction in Lahore and Karachi, whereas in reality Pakistan’s forces repelled the enemy, and the local media maintained responsibility.

The ceremony was attended by PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Qaim Ali Shah, and Nisar Khehro, as well as prominent figures from the business community, including Arif Habib, Aqeel Karim Dhedi, Zubair Motiwala, and Javed Balwani. People from various walks of life were also present and appreciated the display of national solidarity.