Senate Chairman Underscores Deepened Pakistan-Kazakhstan Strategic Partnership

Islamabad Pakistan and Kazakhstan have solidified their bilateral ties, elevating their relationship to a Strategic Partnership following comprehensive discussions held between Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Kazakhstan”s Ambassador H.E. Mr. Yerzhan Kistafin at Parliament House today.

Welcoming the Kazakh envoy, the Chairman Senate lauded his proactive efforts in strengthening the bond between the two nations. He reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to its enduring and amiable relationship with Kazakhstan, which is built on mutual respect, shared principles, and a collective vision for regional peace and prosperity, according to a report today.

The dignitaries engaged in extensive deliberations on a range of shared interests, including political and parliamentary collaboration, trade and economic linkages, and enhanced regional connectivity. Mr. Gilani characterised the recent State Visit of H.E. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan as a pivotal advancement that has propelled bilateral ties to the level of a Strategic Partnership.

Highlighting the crucial role of parliamentary diplomacy, the Chairman Senate emphasised the imperative to bolster institutional connections between the legislatures of both countries. He called for regular high-level interactions and the reactivation of parliamentary friendship groups to foster greater engagement and the exchange of best practices.

Regarding economic cooperation, the Chairman Senate acknowledged the positive trajectory in bilateral trade, particularly within the agricultural sector. He stressed the importance of improved connectivity, including the establishment of direct air links, to facilitate commerce, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Regional collaboration also formed a key aspect of their discussions. The Chairman Senate reiterated Pakistan”s determination to promote regional market access and support initiatives aimed at reinforcing inter-regional ties, noting that peace and stability remain fundamental prerequisites for sustainable economic advancement.

Ambassador Kistafin, in turn, expressed his appreciation for Pakistan’s constructive role in advancing regional peace and connectivity. He conveyed Kazakhstan’s strong desire to broaden cooperation with Pakistan across numerous sectors.

Both sides voiced satisfaction with the positive momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their dedication to further deepening cooperation through sustained dialogue and engagement at all levels.