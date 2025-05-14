Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Public Health Engineering and Rural Development, Muhammad Saleem Baloch, expressed dissatisfaction over the department’s performance in a meeting of the Public Health Engineering.
The meeting was also attended by Secretary Syed Ijaz Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Muhammad Bakhsh Jarwar, DGs, and Chief Engineers.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on ADP schemes, departmental performance, and the decisions from the previous meeting. Saleem Baloch expressed regret over the non-implementation of decisions made in the last meeting.
Muhammad Saleem Baloch stated that immediate steps should be taken to address the shortage of manpower. He directed that matters concerning employee promotions and new recruitments be resolved swiftly.
A decision was made to take departmental action against companies not performing on projects. Indications were given to complete unfinished schemes immediately and to inaugurate completed ones soon.
The meeting also emphasized the immediate restoration of RO plants. Proposals were presented to keep RO plants operational with solar systems in load-shedding affected areas.
Saleem Baloch clarified that no negligence in any scheme or project of public interest will be tolerated.