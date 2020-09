Pir Jo Goth: A man was killed in a road accident near Saddar Joon Bhatiyun on Saturday.

Mashooq Ujan, a resident of village Gul Mohammad Ujan, was going to his village from katcha area when his bike slipped off the road. As a result, he suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs.