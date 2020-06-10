Doctors’ bodies concerned over rise in COVID cases

June 10, 2020

KARACHI:Doctors’ Bodies have expressed concern over sharp increase in Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and suggested to the government to follow new guideline of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Addressing a press conference, President Sindh Doctors Ittehad Dr Muhammad Ali Thalo, President Pakistan Medical Association Sindh Dr Mirza Ali Azhar, President Peoples Doctors Forum Sindh Dr Abdul Razzaq Sheikh, General Secretary Sindh Doctors Welfare Association Dr Nisar Ali Shah and others, said presently millions of people are carriers of coronavirus in Pakistan, but the government is issuing only registered cases’ data to media. They said the federal and provincial governments have failed to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) and resultantly this viral disease is alarmingly increasing in the country.

They said WHO has issued new guideline for Pakistan and recommended for a 15-day lockdown each month to contain the spread of COVID-19. They said the federal and provincial governments can control the spread of corona if the guideline issued by the WHO is strictly followed.

They said all doctors’ bodies are patient-friendly and they are against any kind of protest in such circumstances when the whole country is passing through a corona emergency. They urged the government to ensure provision of personal protective equipments (PPEs), and implementation of SOPs in hospitals for safety of medical professionals.

They demanded for high risk allowance, package of Shuhada (for martyrs), promotion of doctors, regularization of medical practitioners and introducing 24 hours OPDs by hiring more doctors to deal to corona emergency in Sindh. Dr Shabir Memon, Dr Abdul Waheed Sheikh, Dr Ameer Memon and others also spoke.

