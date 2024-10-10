KARACHI: Rava Documentary Films hosted a successful screening of their latest documentary at The Arena Cinema in Bahria Tower.
The event drew a significant crowd from every walk of life which included media personnel, selected members of the Hindu community, and representatives from government and civil institutions.
Rava has thoroughly presented the Hindu religion and its religious rituals in Pakistan to the world in this documentary, highlighting the rich cultural and religious diversity within Pakistan.
The documentary that reflects the story of the historic site in Balochistan, which is commonly known as Nani’s Mandir and remembered by the Hindu community as Mata Hinglaj. This temple, which is 3.2 million years old, is a highly sacred place for Hindus around the world, a topic, rarely discussed.
Rava Documentary Films aims to promote knowledge and awareness of Pakistan’s cultural and historical legacy through documentary films. The documentary also highlights the importance of the most sacred Hindu temple in the heart of Pakistan, which also tells the story of mutual respect and interfaith harmony among all religions.
Currently, Rava Documentary Films is working on some more exciting features and will be releasing them soon.