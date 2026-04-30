doola Launches Agentic LLC Formation: Start a U.S. Company in Minutes Without Leaving Claude or Replit

Start a U.S. Company in Minutes Without Leaving Claude or Replit

Founders can go from idea to LLC without ever leaving the tool they're building in

doola is the first business formation platform to launch a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for LLC formation, enabling founders to start an LLC through a conversation directly in Claude or Replit.

The flow takes minutes. No new browser. No context switching. Available to US and non-US founders and developers (no US SSN required).

doola has helped more than 15,000 founders in 175+ countries start and scale US businesses, backed by $13M in venture capital from Y Combinator, HubSpot Ventures, Nexus Venture Partners, and other top investors.

doola, the AI Business-in-a-Box for global entrepreneurs, today became the first business formation platform to enable native LLC formation within AI agents. With new MCP integrations for Claude and Replit, founders can now form a Wyoming LLC mid-conversation with their AI agent, without a browser, forms, or tab switching. It's a game-changer for anyone looking to start a business.

The Problem: LLC Formation Has Not Kept Up With How Founders Work

The best founders today are building within AI environments like Replit and Claude. They write, ship, and iterate without ever opening a browser tab. Until now, starting a business meant pausing everything, opening a browser, and navigating a separate set of forms and service providers.

doola's MCP closes that gap and eliminates the need to disrupt your workflow.

Through the integration, an AI agent collects the information needed to start an LLC through natural conversation, passes it to doola's formation infrastructure in the background, and hands the founder off with a direct link to complete their purchase on doola. The entire flow takes minutes.

It handles the process end-to-end through a single conversation.

Unlike educational or guidance-only integrations that simply answer questions about business formation, the doola MCP is transactional:

LLC Formation: An AI agent collects the required formation information through conversation and passes it directly to doola's existing formation API. No forms to fill out.

Wyoming Focus: The integration launches with Wyoming LLCs, the most popular state among global entrepreneurs. No US Social Security Number required. Additional states will roll out in the future.

Seamless Handoff: After the agent collects formation details, the founder receives a direct link to complete payment and access their doola dashboard. doola handles everything via API.

Open Standards: Built on the Model Context Protocol standard, the integration works across any AI platform that supports MCP, not just one vendor's ecosystem.

doola: The API for Entrepreneurship

The doola MCP is a key step in doola's broader vision to become the default infrastructure layer for starting and running a business, one that any AI tool, developer platform, or partner can plug into directly.

Just as Amazon turned its internal infrastructure into AWS, doola is building toward a future in which formation, compliance, tax, and bookkeeping are services any platform can embed.

Today, more than 15,000 founders across 175+ countries use doola to start and run their businesses. In the future, AI agents, developer tools, and partner platforms will call the same endpoints to handle work on their behalf. doola MCP is that future, and it starts today.

doola is actively in discussions with additional AI platforms and developer tools to expand the integration.

Arjun Mahadevan, CEO and Founder of doola, said: "The way people start companies is changing. Founders are already building inside AI tools, and we wanted to meet them there. This is the beginning of a world where starting a business is something an agent can help you do in the background while you are focused on building. We are not a formation service. We are an AI Business-in-a-Box , and the MCP is what that looks like in an agentic world."

About doola

doola (Y Combinator S20) is the AI Business-in-a-Box for global e-commerce entrepreneurs. The platform provides an all-in-one back-office solution, including U.S. LLC formation, Registered Agent services, an EIN, a U.S. business bank account and payment processor access, bookkeeping, business tax filings, business analytics, and a company formation API.

By integrating these complex services, doola empowers founders to start and scale their US businesses with confidence, even without a US Social Security Number. doola is backed by $13M in venture capital from Y Combinator, Nexus Venture Partners, HubSpot Ventures, and others.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Arjun Mahadevan, Founder & CEO

[email protected]

Related Links:

Website: https://www.doola.com/business-solutions/company-formation-api/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/doolaHQ

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@doolahq

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/doolahq

SOURCE: doola