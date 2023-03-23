Dr. Jamal Nasir assures to further reform healthcare system in Punjab

Islamabad, March 21, 2023 (PPI-OT): Dr. Jamal Nasir, Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Government of Punjab said that efforts are being made to further reform and strengthen the critical aspects of the healthcare system in Punjab in order to deliver better quality healthcare services to the community. He said that the healthcare system would be made more efficient and effective in terms of service delivery that should be easily accessible, affordable and sustainable. He said this while addressing a dinner reception hosted in his honour by Zahid Bakhtawari, Chairman, Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association Punjab.

Dr. Jamal Nasir said that drugs rules are being reviewed to facilitate the pharmaceuticals manufacturers and save them from unnecessary and unjustified fines. He assured that every effort would be made to protect the dignity and respect of the business community of pharma trade and increase their importance in the society.

Liaquat Ali Chatha, Commissioner Rawalpindi in his address said that all delayed development projects including the Rawalpindi Ring Road project would be completed within the stipulated time period. He further said that the Ring Road project is a game changer and very important for the people of twin cities, which would provide ample employment opportunities, besides promoting business activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry briefed the Minister about the key issues of the business community of pharma trade and hoped that he would take measures to address them. He said that druggists and chemists are rendering great services to the community by providing them needed medicines and said that the drugs rules should always be amended in consultation with them as unilateral amendment in such rules often creates problems in promotion of trade activities.

Waqar Bakhtawari, President, Chakwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that Dr. Jamal Nasir had established Gymkhana clubs in Faisalabad, Gujrat and other cities during his employment and said that he should also play a role in establishing a Gymkhana club in Chakwal.

Zahid Bakhtawari Chairman PCDA Punjab, Zafar Bakhawari Secretary General UBG, Abid Bakhtawari Chairman Islamabad Citizens Forum and others also spoke at the occasion and said that pharma trade related legislation without consultation mostly creates numerous problems, therefore, stakeholders should always be taken on board on such moves to achieve win-win outcomes.

For more information, contact:

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

Chamber House, Aiwan-e-Sanat-o-Tijarat Road,

Mauve Area, G-8/1, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-2250526, 2253145, 8432676

Fax: +92-51-2252950

Email: icci@brain.net.pk, info@icci.com.pk

Website: www.icci.com.pk

The post Dr. Jamal Nasir assures to further reform healthcare system in Punjab appeared first on Business News Pakistan.