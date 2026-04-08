﻿Dry weather forecast in most parts of the country, wind and thunderstorms likely in northern areas

The Meteorological Department has predicted dry weather in most parts of the country today, while wind and thunderstorms are likely in northern areas during the day.

The forecast indicates that these unstable conditions are expected to affect upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Early morning temperature readings from major urban centres showed significant variation. The coastal metropolis of Karachi was warmest at twenty-four degrees centigrade, followed by Lahore at sixteen. The federal capital, Islamabad, recorded fourteen degrees.

Temperatures in other cities included Peshawar at thirteen degrees centigrade, while Quetta registered a cooler seven degrees. In the hill station of Murree, the mercury dropped to four degrees.

In the northern regions, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad both recorded a morning temperature of twelve degrees centigrade.

Morning temperatures in the region saw Leh recording a frigid minus four degrees centigrade. Jammu registered thirteen degrees, while Srinagar and Anantnag were at four degrees. Pulwama and Baramula recorded three degrees, and Shopian experienced two degrees centigrade.