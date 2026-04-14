﻿Federation , should speak in a soft and gentle tone with Karachi: Pasban

Tariq Chandi Wala, Chief Organizer of Pasban Democratic Party Karachi, has strongly advised the Federation to adopt a soft and conciliatory approach towards the port city, criticizing the Interior Minister’s recent threat to “pick up” traders as an unacceptable example of coercion. He emphasized that such threatening tactics will not achieve the desired thirty billion dollars and will instead risk further capital flight from the country.

Speaking to a delegation of traders on Wednesday at the Pasban Public Secretariat, Mr. Chandi Wala questioned what facilities have been provided to businesses in the last four years that could justify such large financial demands? He stated that an environment of love, affection, and trust is essential instead of threats, which has the potential to attract one hundred billion dollars, contrary to the current approach, which he warned could drive away similar amounts.

The Chief Organizer further opined that approximately ninety percent of the capital leaving the country consists of corrupt funds. He emphasized that genuine investment depends on establishing trust and ensuring a strong law and order environment, and suggested that the government appears to be in disarray, which is a result of four years of alleged incompetence.

Highlighting Karachi’s immense economic potential, Mr. Chandi Wala announced that the city alone has the capacity to repay the entire country’s debt. However, he lamented that the legitimate share of the city’s development funds often falls victim to widespread corruption by the provincial government, and questioned whether federal authorities are unaware of this fact?

He emphasized the vital role of traders in sustaining the national economy, and reiterated his concern over the contemptuous attitude adopted towards them. Mr. Chandi Wala challenged whether the conduct of any federal minister, which includes threats to “pick up” individuals, is truly befitting of their honorable office?

Referring to the Interior Minister’s claim that more than one hundred billion dollars have been sent abroad, the PDP leader questioned how much money the system itself has “eaten,” and demanded clarification on this aspect from the minister. He pointed out that Karachi’s revenue is much higher than that of a province with ten times its population.

Mr. Chandi Wala argued that the need for capital should have been foreseen before “handing over Karachi to thieves and robbers.” He urged federal ministers to personally visit the city to understand the severe difficulties faced by its residents, citing K-Electric’s unstable power supply which forces industrialists to resort to expensive alternative energy sources such as coal, furnace oil, gas, and solar, thereby reducing their profit margins.

He concluded by calling Karachi “Mini Pakistan,” a hub where individuals from every corner of the country find equal employment opportunities.