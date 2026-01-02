DWP Technologies has been distinguished as a leading regional enterprise, securing the FY25 Top Solution Provider award for Emerging Markets in Datacenter and Storage Solutions at the Dell Technologies South Asia Partner Summit 2025.
According to the company information on Monday, the recognition acknowledges the Pakistani company”s significant contributions to advancing the nation”s technology infrastructure. As a Titanium Partner of Dell Technologies, the firm is noted for providing data centre modernisation and scalable storage systems to a range of clients.
The annual summit celebrates high-impact collaborators from across the region, with the honour underscoring the value DWP Technologies delivers to both private and public sector organisations in Pakistan, fostering their digital growth.
Rohail Bashir, Chief Operating Officer of DWP Technologies, commented on the achievement, stating, ‘This award reflects the tireless dedication of our teams, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our strategic partnership with Dell Technologies.’ He affirmed the company”s commitment to leading the country”s digital transformation with resilient and future-ready solutions.
According to Tauqir Ahmed Rana, the firm’s Country Head for the Solutions Department, the company’s success is rooted in its understanding of local market challenges. “This recognition validates our solutions-first approach and our team”s expertise in delivering enterprise-grade Dell Technologies infrastructure that drives measurable business outcomes,” he said.
The accolade highlights DWP Technologies” growing momentum in emerging markets and aligns with the Dell summit’s theme: ‘Symphony of Collaboration. Composing the Future.’ The company continues to focus on accelerating enterprise innovation and enabling organisations to improve operational excellence within the digital economy.