The e-procurement system under the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) is successfully being implemented in twenty seven ministries and 280 public departments.
The system was implemented in order to check millions of corruption and tax evasion during the procurement process, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report. The project titled ‘E-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System’ has been launched with assistance of World Bank.
Around 13,000 suppliers and business firms have successfully registered with e-procurement system free of charges and become eligible for the procurement process under the federal government.