Economic Coordination Committee reviews economic affairs of country

June 22, 2020

Islamabad, June 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) is underway in Islamabad with Adviser on Finance Dr. Hafeez Sheikh in the chair. Economic affairs of the country are being reviewed in the meeting.

