ECP finalizes arrangements to hold NA-245 by-polls tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Arrangements have been finalized to hold by-poll on the National Assembly constituency NA-245 in Karachi tomorrow (Sunday).

The seat fallen vacant due to the death of PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain. A total 263 polling stations have been set up by the election commission for the by-election, of which 60 polling stations have been declared Sensitive and 203 most Sensitive. Seventeen candidates are taking part in the by-poll. Strict security plan has been chalked out to maintain law and order on the polling day.