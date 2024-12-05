Jammu: India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against six residents of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting legal experts to express concerns that this might be part of a larger strategy to implicate innocent individuals in the region.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the accused, who include Mohammad Iqbal Bakerwal, Muddasar Ali, Abdul Jalil, Akhtar Mir, Parvez Mir, and Iqbal Mir, have been charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Special Court in Jammu has issued notices to these individuals.
The ED had previously attached both movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 1.85 crore, comprising bank accounts, fixed deposits, and land. Legal experts have criticized New Delhi’s actions, suggesting that these cases are being constructed as a means to target and potentially confiscate properties belonging to Kashmiris under various legal pretexts.
The post ED Files Money Laundering Case Against Six Kashmiris, Raising Concerns appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.