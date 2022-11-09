Efforts on to make Balochistan malaria-free by 2035: Secretary

QUETTA: Secretary Health Department, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, has said that it was being strived to make the province malaria-free by 2035 by implementing the National Strategic Plan.

These views were expressed by him while addressing the concluding function of LLIn project of MERF held here on Wednesday. He said Health Department, Government of Balochistan, Malaria Program and other stakeholders would continue adopting measures to control malaria, so that the burden of that disease could be minimized from the province.

He said that it was being strived to make the province malaria-free by 2035 by implementing the National Strategic Plan. Function was attended by Director Malaria Control Program, Dr. Mir Yousaf, Director Public Health Balochistan, Dr. Mir Khalid Qambrani, Chief Planning Officer, Ghulam Rasool Zehri, Provincial Coordinator, MCH, Dr. Abdi Khan, Dr. Shah Kaku, Dr. Abu Bakr, Staff Officer Secretary Health, Mir Shoukat Zehri and others. Secretary Health Department, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir also distributed memorial shields amongst the participants.