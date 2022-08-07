Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme approved in Pakistan

Lahore: The Punjab government Sunday given the approval to establish the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme in the province. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has given in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme throughout the province and has decided to give Rs1500 instead of Rs1000 to poor people under this initiative. He further said that under the ‘Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme’, poor people will get flour, pulses and ghee at cheaper prices.

CM Elahi has directed to form a ministerial steering committee to implement ‘Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme’, Dr Sania Nishtar will head the committee. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that a working group will also be formed in connection with Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme. An effective monitoring system will be created for the implementation of the programme, he said.

CM Elahi further said that ‘Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Programme ’is a big step towards poverty alleviation and welfare state. Dr Sania Nishtar gave a briefing over the features of Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Program’, Ehsaas Card and ‘Ehsaas Protection Programme.