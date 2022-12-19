Eight killed in road accident in Rojhan

ROJHAN: Eight passengers were killed and two dozen others were injured when two buses collided with each other in Rojhan on Monday. According to details, the road accident took place on Indus Highway’s Shah Wali spot, where two buses collided with each other due to dense fog. As a result, eight persons were dead and 23 others sustained wounds. The bodies and the injured were rushed to the nearby hospital.

The identity of the deceased and injured passenger is being verified. Separately, seven people, including a newly-wed couple, died and five others sustained injuries when a dumper hit the vehicle in Jhelum city of Punjab province. According to details, the road accident occurred near the Tobar Valley on Choa Saidan Shah Road where an out-of-control dumper truck ran over a passenger car and hit several other vehicles.

