Next mayor of Hyderabad will be from PPP: Nasir Shah

HYDERABAD: Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has expressed hope that the next mayor of Hyderabad will be from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Addressing a public meeting of the party in Paretabad area here, the minister said the team led by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was working hard to fulfill the mission of PPP s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Shah informed that many development schemes in the province had been stalled due to the calamity caused by the monsoon rains and floods. He added that the government remained engaged in rescue and relief which was followed by the rehabilitation measures.

However, the minister said the government would soon resume work on the development projects pertaining to roads, sewerage, water supply and other schemes. He claimed that the PPP s government always provided employment to the people. The minister said the PPP s Chairman had directed the CM Sindh to provide employment to the people against the thousands of vacant jobs.