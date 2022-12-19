Sheikh Rashid says public fed up with political uncertainty

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League (AMP) head Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday urged President Arif Alvi to use his constitutional powers as the coalition government is running away from holding fresh elections in the country.

The 72-year-old politician, who served as the interior minister during the PTI government in Centre, is fully supporting Imran Khan’s demand for elections in the country. In a statement on Twitter, he said the PTI chief had kept his word by announcing the date for the dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Apart from it, it is a fact that public was fed up with political uncertainty, he said.

People shied away from investing in the country as “dacoits” were ruling, he said, adding: “The country is in grip of inflation and terrorism and they [government] are running away from elections.” Meanwhile, the AMP chairman also called on President Alvi on Monday and the discussed political situation in the country.