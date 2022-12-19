ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman has said Imran Khan’s bullying politics has pushed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into a closed alley where it has no political options.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she said PTI neither believes in parliamentary democracy nor in dialogue. Sherry Rehman said only parliament can bring Imran Khan out of this closed alley. She said differences between Imran Khan and his allies have now become visible and even the PTI members are also unhappy with his decision to dissolve the provincial assemblies.