Eight member delegation of Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen called on IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir at Central Police Office

August 17, 2020

Lahore, August 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): Inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir said that by keeping in view suggestions given by administrators and caretakers, Police Force laced with modern technology shall utilize all available resources for maintaining environment of law and order for protection of Majalis, processions and Imam bargahs during Muharram ul Haram so that all mourners may perform their religious duties and prayers without any trouble.

He further said that, religious tolerance and mutual harmony are the need of hour in current situation therefore; religious scholars from all walks of life and public will have to play both individual and collective roles for solidarity, unity and peace of country and also observe tolerance in this regard.

He further added that protection of mourners is among our top priorities which will be ensured by officers and officials deputed over security duty with full honesty and diligence. He further said that Police force under the supervision of RPOs, DPOs is alert round the clock for providing security to 36464 Majalis and 9127 processions during Muharram and also directed senior officers to monitor security arrangements by visiting field areas.

He nominated DIG operations Punjab Sohail Sukhera as a focal person for close coordination with Shia community during Muharram in the province and also directed him to keep close contact by 24/7 with Shia notables in all districts of the province and ensure timely steps in case of emergency or any problem. These views were expressed by him while meeting with Shia ulema delegation at Central Police Office today. In the delegation, Provincial head of Majlis Wahdat ul Muslimeen Allama Abdul Khaliq Asadi, Allama Syed Hassan Raza Hamdani, Chairman Azadari cell Syed Khurram Naqvi, Former Chairman Imamia Organisation Pakistan Afsar Hussain Khan, Maulana Muhammad Khan, Syed Husnain Jafar Zaidi, Syed Hassan Kazmi and Rai Nasir were present who conveyed their problems with respect to Muharram Majalis and processions. IG Punjab issued orders for resolving of these problems on the spot.

During the meeting, Ulema Karam expressed satisfaction regarding collective security arrangements by Punjab Police for Muharram processions and Majalis. IG Punjab directed to DIG Operations Punjab Sohail Sukhera that all field officers should keep in view suggestions of administrators while undertaking security arrangements so that best security arrangements may be done with mutual consent.

