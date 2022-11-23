Election on vacated Senate seat from Sindh to be held on Dec 8

ISLAMABAD: Election on the vacated Senate seat from Sindh will be held on December 8.

According to reports, five candidates belonging to PPP and MQM Pakistan have filed their nomination papers. The Senate seat had fallen vacant due to the resignation of PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on Friday and the last date for filing appeals against acceptance of rejection of nomination papers have been fixed November 28. Pakistan People’s party has awarded a ticket to senior leader from Karachi Waqar Mehdi for the seat.