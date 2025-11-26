The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday announced that all-rounder Eman Naseer will captain a 15-member national Women”s U19 squad for a five-match T20 series against Bangladesh, a tour designed to build a formidable team for the 2027 ICC Women’s U19 World Cup.
The series, scheduled from 3-12 December at the Cox’s Bazar Academy Ground, represents a key strategic step for both cricket boards to foster and provide international exposure to their emerging female cricketers.
The squad features a significant contingent of experience, with eight players returning from the team that participated in this year”s ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in Malaysia. The veterans include Aleesa Mukhtiar, Areesha Ansari, Komal Khan, Mahnoor Zeb, Memoona Khalid, Ravail Farhan, Shahar Bano, and Zoofishan Ayyaz.
Joining the seasoned players are four debutants who will be making their first appearance at the Women”s U19 level. The newcomers are left-handed batter Raahima Syed, all-rounder Aqsa Habib, left-arm pacer Ayesha Riaz, and right-arm pacer Barirah Saif.
The team’s selection followed a rigorous process that included the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament in September and a subsequent three-week fitness and skills camp in October, which narrowed the field to 20 probables for the final pre-tour camp.
Currently, the selected players are in the midst of a two-week training camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre. The team is scheduled to depart for Bangladesh on 29 November.
Four non-travelling reserves were also named: Alzoha Hammad, Maria, Nasreen Ashraf, and Zainab Khanum. The team will be supported by a full coaching and management staff led by head coach Muhammad Masroor.
The complete 15-member squad for the Bangladesh tour includes: Eman Naseer (captain), Aleesa Mukhtiar, Aqsa Habib, Areesha Ansari, Ayesha Riaz, Barirah Saif, Fizza Fiaz, Komal Khan (wicket-keeper), Mahnoor Zeb, Memoona Khalid, Raahima Syed, Ravail Farhan, Rozina Akram, Shahar Bano, and Zoofishan Ayyaz.
The series schedule is as follows (all matches at Cox’s Bazar Academy Ground):
1st T20 – 3 December
2nd T20 – 5 December
3rd T20 – 7 December
4th T20 – 10 December
5th T20 – 12 December