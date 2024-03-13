Engro Launches Pakistan’s First Training Program for Women Forklift Operators

Karachi, In a pioneering initiative to foster workplace diversity and inclusion, Engro Polymer and Chemicals (EPCL), in collaboration with the Engro Foundation and Descon Technical Institute, has launched a forklift training program specifically designed for women. This initiative marks the first time in Pakistan that women have been targeted for such training, underscoring Engro's commitment to broadening the participation of women in technical and operational roles within the industry.

According to Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited, the program, named Umeed-e-Nouh, aims to empower women by providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to operate forklifts, a crucial function in manufacturing and supply chain operations. The initiative saw 21 women selected for the training after a rigorous selection process that drew 172 candidates. The seven-week program not only focuses on the technical aspects of forklift operation but also aims to equip these women with a comprehensive skill set that includes safety protocols and efficient operational techniques.

Jahangir Piracha, CEO of Engro Polymer and Chemicals, emphasized the company's dedication to creating an inclusive work environment and the importance of this initiative in advancing diversity within the technical sector. He highlighted the additional support provided to the candidates, including a weekly stipend, meals during training sessions, and safe transportation to ensure their full focus on the training and their eventual financial stability. Moreover, upon completion of the training, participants received a third-party certification from Inspectest, validating their operational skills and readiness for technical roles in manufacturing.

This groundbreaking program not only aims to empower women but also seeks to challenge traditional norms by integrating them into roles that have been traditionally male-dominated. Engro, along with other manufacturing entities, is now looking to create employment opportunities for these newly trained women operators, paving the way for more inclusive and diversified industrial workplaces in Pakistan.

