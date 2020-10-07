Envoy: (Pakistan for non-interference in domestic affairs of states)

ISLAMABAD:At the United Nations, Pakistan has said that Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal matters and underscored importance of non-interference in domestic affairs of sovereign states.

This was stated by Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram while speaking for fifty-five countries at a U.N panel.

He stated this after responding to a statement made by Germany, on behalf of a group of mainly western countries that expressed concern at impact of China’s new national security law on human rights in Hong Kong.

Pakistani envoy said Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is an inalienable part of China and Hong Kong affairs are China’s internal affairs that brook no interference by foreign forces.