﻿Eradicating foreign-sponsored terrorism is the nation’s top priority: President, PM

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today announced, following successful intelligence-based security operations in Balochistan, that eradicating foreign-sponsored terrorism, allegedly being run under Indian auspices, is the nation’s top priority.

Both President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the country’s security forces for their recent successes against groups identified as ‘Fitna-ul-Kharij’ and ‘Fitna-ul-Hindustan’.

In his statement, the President asserted that the operations demonstrate the professional capability and determination of the armed forces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif noted that security personnel are attaining significant successes and expressed a firm commitment to completely purge the country of the terrorist menace.

The President affirmed that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its security forces in the unwavering commitment to protect the homeland.