Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (Pakistan) Sindh President Allama Murtaza Khan Rehmani has said that the establishment of Hazara province as a new administrative unit is near. The statement was made during a ceremony on Monday, which also saw the surprising announcement of a temporary suspension of activities by the pro-province Baba Haider Zaman Federation.
The gathering, held at Rehmani House, was organized in honor of Sardar Jamal Karlal and was presided over by Allama Rehmani, who also heads the Tehreek-e-Ittehad-e-Hazara (Pakistan) Sindh Chapter and the Karlal Welfare Committee.
In a significant development, Sardar Jamal Karlal announced the temporary halt of the Baba Haider Zaman Federation’s work. He clarified that the federation’s activities would resume following the decision of a future consultative meeting.
Addressing the gathering, Allama Rehmani emphasized his respect for all parties and individuals dedicated to the cause of a separate Hazara province. He described the Hazarawal as a distinct nation with its own cultural identity, geographical contiguity, and historical heritage.
Speakers at the event also paid tribute to the armed forces. Rehmani said, “We salute the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the defense and security of the country.”
The event also highlighted ongoing preparations for a large-scale celebration of Hazara Culture Day in the city in 2026, which speakers referred to as the “city of civilizations.”
Speakers at the event included Sardar Amjad Salfi, Hafiz Shahid Siddiqui, Sardar Tariq Yousuf, Sardar Ashfaq Karlal, and Sardar Rashid Karlal. The participation of Aslam Khan Farooqui of the Mohib Council and Zahid Hussain, son of the founder of the national flag, was also notable.