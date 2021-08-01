Establishment of peace in region, top priority of Pakistan: Foreign Minister

Islamabad, August 01, 2021 (PPI-OT):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said establishment of peace in the region is the top priority of Pakistan. In a statement issued in Multan today, he said India is playing the role of spoiler and wants to sabotage the peace in the region. Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan is playing the role of ambassador of Kashmir, Palestine and entire Muslim Ummah as Pakistan is raising the issue of Kashmir, Palestine and suppressed Muslims at every international forum.

He said people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have given huge mandate to the PTI for highlighting Kashmir Issue in the world. Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan intends to visit Azad Kashmir on 5th of August to express solidarity with the suppressed and oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said due to effective diplomacy of Pakistan, United Nations discussed Kashmir issue after 63 years and entire International Community is raising its voices against the Indian brutalities and atrocities being committed in IIOJ and K. He said positive economic change will be witnessed in the near future due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government.

