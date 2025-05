News Ticker: Delegation from Punjab Urges President to Focus on Youth and Regional DevelopmentSPLA to File Legal Action Against Social Media CampaignChief Minister Maryam Nawaz Orders Immediate Roti Price Cut Across PunjabOver 2,800 Pakistani personnel participating in UN peacekeepingFIA Foils Attempt to Enter Italy with Fake Documents at Islamabad AirportKarachi Police Arrest Eight Suspected Robbers After Separate EncountersInterior Minister visits injured police constable at PIMSTiles Industry Faces Critical Challenges: Government Vows Support for GrowthNA panel pushes for completion of Kalurkot-DI Khan bridge approach roads by 2025-26Zone Six Clinches BacktoBack Titles with Dominant VictoryHilal Talks 2025 program launched under auspices of ISPRWeather Hot and Dry in Most Parts of the Country, Rain Expected in Upper RegionsKhairpur Police Intensify Crackdown: Seven Arrested, Drugs and Weapons SeizedBinance Academy and Pakistan’s IT Ministry Unite to Propel Blockchain EducationCochlear Implants for All: BaitulMal Sindh’s Initiative Offers New Hope to HearingImpaired ChildrenANF Sindh’s Poster Competition Highlights Students’ Role in DrugFree SocietySC judge questions interpretation of voting rights in reserved seats verdictTrilateral Talks Strengthen Regional Unity and FriendshipDeputy PM Ishaq Dar Arrives in Hong Kong for Key Mediation PactPakistan and ADB Forge Path to Harness Carbon Markets for Green GrowthPMDC launches licensing services in Lahore, easing process for medical, dental professionalsTragic Accident: 13YearOld Loses Life in Tractor MishapPakistan Reaffirms Committee to UN Peacekeeping on International DayPunjab Police Rescue: Abductees Freed After Intense Raid in KachaIGP Islamabad Calls for Enhanced Safe City SurveillanceMayor Karachi Steps In to Oversee Market Restoration EffortsSeven food outlets sealed,Rs124,000 fines imposed during crackdown against adulteration mafiaPM Shehbaz Leaves for Tajikistan Following Productive Azerbaijan VisitSadaf Haslo Murder Case: Appearance of IG Sindh at Larkana Circuit BenchIslamabad Police Arrest 23 Criminals, Seize Drugs and WeaponsUrgent Reforms Needed to Avoid BoomandBust Cycles: PBCMinor Changes in Pakistani Rupee Value Against Global CurrenciesKSE Indices Surge Amid High TurnoverPakistan and Iran to Enhance Pilgrim Facilities with Border AccessFighting against any country, especially Pakistan, not permissible, Says Afghan Taliban CommanderGlobal Acknowledgment of Pakistan’s Triumph Over India Acheived: TararDar to Sign Landmark Mediation Convention in Hong KongPM Vows to Transform Pakistan into a Leading Economic PowerAzerbaijan Independence Day Ceremony: PM Sharif Calls for Immediate Ceasefire in GazaOver 10 thousand people attend funeral prayers of Irfan Leghari near MoroArts Council Pays Tribute to Noted Filmmaker FurqanSITE Assocaition Urges Strategic Tax Reforms for Industrial and Export GrowthPakistan’s Field Marshal Visits Tehran for Strategic Military TalksPakistan condemns Indian PM’s remarks as ‘reckless provocation,’ urges global attentionOEC and PVTC Partner to Bridge Vocational Training with Global EmploymentPakistan Advocates for Regional Peace and Integration at Islamabad EventPresident, PM Condemn Attack on Polio Team in NushkiPakistan PM Emphasizes Iran’s Role in Advancing Muslim UmmahHighLevel Meeting on TB Funding Crisis in Karachi: Government Attention NeededPM Shehbaz Lands in Lachin for Key Trilateral SummitSpeaker of National Assembly Condemns Attack on AntiPolio Team in NoshkiPakistan Seeks Global Attention on Indian PM’s Provocative RemarksUAF briefs NA panel on agricultural innovations and challenges7 YearOld Child Killed in Collision with Speeding VehicleKhyber Pakhtunkhwa Launches Financial Aid Cards for Orphans and WidowsUsage of Railway Cargo May Save Road Network: DS RailwaysHealth Minister slams Pakistan Nursing Council as ‘mafialike’, Seeks legislative reformsPakistan, Iran Vow Swift Action on Gas Pipeline ProjectKhyber Pakhtunkhwa Unveils Ambitious Good Governance RoadmapPresident of Azad Kashmir Urges International Community to Resolve Kashmir IssueNation observes YoumeTakbeer tomorrowDeputy Chairman Senate highlights unbreakable PakistanChina ties during official visit to ChinaIslamabad Police Arrest 24 Criminal in Major Crime CrackdownFiring on Polio Team in Nushki, Police Officer MartyredCentral RueteHilal Committee to Convene for ZilHajj Moon Sighting in IslamabadSenate Delegation Visits China’s Terracotta Army MuseumPrime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Advocates Peace and Trade Cooperation with IranPakistan Denounces Israeli Actions at AlAqsa Mosque and School AttackWHO Urges Pakistan to Raise Tobacco Taxes as Death Toll and Economic Losses MountSenators slam Polyclinic conditions, urge urgent healthcare reforms in Islamabad50YearOld Village Head Commits Suicide Over Domestic DisputesRegional Drama Festival 2025: Theater Enthralls Audience with Captivating PerformancesEarthquake Tremors in Kalat, Panic Spreads Among PeopleTraffic Police Martyrs Trophy Girls Basketball Tournament CommencesDC Islamabad visits Zia Masjid cattle marketMayor Karachi Inaugurates New Facilities at Historic Maternity HospitalElectric Bus Service Set to Expand Across Major Cities in SindhCrackdown on illegal indoor sheesha cafés in Islamabad: 16 sealed, 22 arrestedIqbal Town residents announce to stage protest at CM Punjab’s Office over rampant illegal constructionsKarachi Mayor Takes Action Against Water Theft with New InitiativesPTI Holds Demo Outside ECP Office for Swift JusticeSECP’s Mutual Fund Focus Group Yields Actionable Insights for Financial GrowthStock Market Sees Modest Gains Amid Mixed Trading ActivityExchange Rate Update: Notable Fluctuations As Currencies ShiftReception in Honor of the West Asia Baseball Cup Silver Medalist TeamPakistan, Iran agree to enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse sectorsSindh and Federal Govt Collaborate to Accelerate Key Infrastructure ProjectsKarachi Mayor Unveils Comprehensive Eid-ul-Adha Waste Management PlanPM Sharif Visits Tehran for Key Talks with Iranian PresidentSindh Cracks Down on Eid-ul-Adha Fare OverchargingPakistan’s PM, Army Chief Land in Tehran for Strategic TalksHRCP Demands Immediate Inquiry into Moro Protest CasualtiesRueteHilal committee to meet tomorrow for Eid moon sightingPakistan Railways Launches Eid Special Trains for EidulAdha TravelPakistan Hosts Inaugural Vaccine Industry Consultation to Boost Local ProductionAurangzeb Charts Course for Economic Stability in Upcoming BudgetCollision between HighSpeed Truck and Loader Mazda, 3 DeadPakistan, ADB Forge Path for YouthDriven Climate InitiativesGovernment Promises Urgent Action to Support Struggling Edible Oil SectorInternet suspension in Panjgur sparks concerns at IT Committee meeting