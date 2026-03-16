Fauji Fertilizer Company Reports 14% Increase in Earnings Amid Decline in Urea Sales

Islamabad: Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd. (FFC) announced a 14% year-over-year increase in standalone earnings for the calendar year 2025, reaching PkR73.6 billion, or PkR51.7 per share. The growth was attributed to higher overall sales and a 13% rise in other income, as reported during a corporate briefing session held today.

According to AKD Securities Limited, the company's other income, which includes dividend income, doubled to PkR22.4 billion due to increased dividends from subsidiaries and associates. Despite this financial boost, FFC experienced a 9% decline in urea sales, totaling 2.9 million tons, including sales from Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited (FFBL). This decrease resulted in a drop in market share from 48% to 43% compared to the same period last year. The company currently holds 18% of the total industry inventory, equivalent to 55,000 tons.

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