FBR appeals Taxpayers to pay taxes and help the Government in war against Corona

March 31, 2020

Islamabad, March 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Board of Revenue has issued a statement wherein it has been appealed to the taxpayers to pay their due taxes in time to increase the revenue resource of the Government. The government will utilize the resources to effectively provide services to the people in current situation and will fight with Covid-19 pandemic in a befitting manner.

FBR has further stated that the staff and officers of FBR are performing their duties diligently during deadlock without fear of viral outbreak in the country. The FBR staff and officers are determined to collect revenue for the government in such difficult times by keeping a safe distance with the taxpayers.

However, it is also the responsibility of the taxpayers to pay their due taxes in time because the taxes paid by them would be used by the government to rid the country of this contagious disease and the collected revenue would be utilized on the suffering people who desperately need help at this critical time. FBR is optimistic that the people of Pakistan will also remain successful this time by showing responsibility and unity.

For more information, contact:

Second Secretary (Public Relations)

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

FATE Wing, Federal Board of Revenue,

Constitution Avenue, Sector G-5,

Islamabad, Pakistan

Phone: +92-51-9217267

Fax: +92-51-9208456

Email: mujeeb.talpur@fbr.gov.pk, talpur35@gmail.com

Website: https://www.fbr.gov.pk/

Related Posts