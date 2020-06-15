Federal Board of Revenue pays tribute to the martyrdom of senior customs officer

June 15, 2020

Islamabad, June 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Board of Revenue has expressed deep grief on the sad demise of senior Customs Officer Muhammad Zahid Khokhar due to Covid-19. Muhammad Zahid Khokhar was recently promoted in Grade-22 and he was appointed as Director General Afghan Transit Trade. He belonged to 13th Common Training Program of Civil Service of Pakistan. Earlier, he had also served as Collector Customs, Member Customs and Director General Customs Intelligence.

Muhammad Zahid Khokhar suffered from Covid-19 in the line of duty while he was engaged in the collection of revenue for the state. He always performed his duties with devotion and hard work. FBR pays tribute to his meritorious services and stand with his grieved family on this difficult time. FBR also renews its commitment to continue all its operations despite great odds caused by Corona Virus outbreak in the best interest of the country and its people.

