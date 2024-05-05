Federal Minister Encourages Pakistani Exporters to Venture into New Markets



Islamabad, At the Joint Federal Budget Consultative Session in Lahore, Federal Minister for Industry and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing the business environment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), urging exporters to broaden their market horizons beyond traditional boundaries.





According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Minister Hussain detailed the new industrial policy set to be introduced in the upcoming budget, which aims to provide essential facilities to industrialists and attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to bolster economic growth and reduce poverty. He emphasized the importance of diversifying export markets to ensure sustained growth for Pakistan’s economy.





Additionally, Hussain announced plans to overhaul the tax and regulatory framework for SMEs, making it simpler and more conducive to business operations. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to support SMEs, which are often regarded as the backbone of the economy.

