May 1, 2020

Islamabad, May 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar chaired 7th meeting of the Board of Directors of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA). Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, Secretary Railways, Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, Secretary BOI, Chief Executive Officer PPPA, Malik Ahmed khan and member Private Sector Development were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, CEO briefed the board on various administrative and operational matters of PPPA. Board also discussed Pakistan Railways projects particularly SOPs for project development Support to projects of Pakistan Railways and NUST.

Asad Umar directed the Board to constitute an HR committee to resolve the matters related to employees and compensation on priority basis. He emphasized on making well-structured public private partnerships to attract more investment and increase their efficiency and directed Railway officials to discuss all railways projects including Karachi Circular Railway, separately in detail.

