Islamabad: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to Captain Zohaib Uddin and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, who lost their lives during operations against Khawarij terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Naqvi highlighted their sacrifices as crucial in thwarting the plans of the terrorists.
According to Press Information Department, the Interior Minister praised the security forces for their effective operations, which resulted in the elimination of eight Khawarij terrorists. He commended the forces for their swift action, which he said foiled the terrorists’ intentions. Naqvi emphasized that the nation stands proud of its security forces and reaffirmed the commitment to eliminate terrorism with the nation’s support.
The Interior Minister expressed condolences and offered support to the families of the martyrs, assuring them that the sacrifices of Captain Zohaib Uddin and Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain will be honored and remembered.
