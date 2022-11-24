Federal Minister visits Pakistan’s embassy in Athens

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi visited the Pakistan’s embassy in Athens (Greece) and addressed the diplomatic staff and Pakistani journalists stationed there.

The Federal Minister was briefed on the services of embassy by acting Ambassador of Pakistan in Athens. The Minister appreciated the public and diplomatic services of the embassy staff and emphasized on providing quality oriented services to overseas Pakistanis in Athens, says an official statement issued here on Thursday. On this occasion, Pakistani journalists were also invited to the embassy in Greece, who applauded the visit of Federal Minister to Greece after a long time.

They said this visit will help strengthen Pakistan-Greece bilateral relations and solve the problems faced by expats. The Minister inaugurated the Pakistan Citizen Registration System at the Embassy and said in his address that under the Citizen Registration System, Pakistani citizens in Greece can register themselves at the Embassy, which aims to provide maximum facilities to Pakistani citizens.

He said that he considers it his first and foremost duty to facilitate Pakistani diaspora and solve their problems in best possible manner. He said the purpose of his foreign visit was to create employment opportunities for Pakistanis and raise their problems with the respective governments. Mr. Turi added that overseas Pakistanis are playing an important and leading role in the economy of Pakistan and the current government is trying to increase the export of manpower to various countries, especially developed countries.

He elaborated that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is making relentless efforts to establish good and friendly relations with various countries and with his assiduous efforts Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation has ended. The emphasized that Pakistani journalists abroad should play their role in creating the best image of Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis should respect the laws of the host countries.