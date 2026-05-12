Ms Fouzia Viqar, Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan at the Supreme Court of Pakistan today.

During the meeting, matters relating to gender-responsive justice, workplace dignity, and institutional mechanisms for protection against harassment were discussed. The Ombudsperson briefed the Chief Justice of Pakistan on the role and mandate of the Office of the Federal Ombudsperson in ensuring safer and more inclusive working environments across public and private sector institutions.

The discussion also focused on strengthening institutional coordination for effective implementation of laws relating to workplace harassment, promoting awareness regarding legal remedies available to victims, and fostering greater institutional responsiveness towards vulnerable and marginalized segments of society.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan reiterated the judiciary’s commitment to constitutional values of equality, dignity, and non-discrimination, while emphasizing the importance of safe, respectful, and inclusive professional environments within institutions.

Ms Fouzia appreciated the judiciary’s reform-oriented initiatives and its continued engagement on issues relating to gender-sensitive justice and institutional inclusivity. The call forms part of the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s broader engagement with statutory bodies and stakeholders for advancing citizen-centric and gender-inclusive justice sector reforms.