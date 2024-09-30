KARACHI: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed satisfaction over macro-economic stability, foreign exchange reserves and export of the country.
Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said the indicators of the country’s economy are showing that it is moving towards positive trajectory.
The Finance Minister stressed the importance of inclusive and sustainable growth on the foundations of macroeconomic stability.
He said the country is practically seeing the positive results of macroeconomic stability and stock exchange is also crossing new barriers.
Talking about implementing the reforms in government institutions, Muhammad Aurangzeb said the government is committed to right sizing and reducing the expenditures.
In this connection, sixty percent vacant posts which are around 150,000 have been abolished after cabinet’s approval. The Minister said Pakistan’s IT exports have witnessed an increase of 29 percent, which is commendable.
Highlighting the positive results of government’s measures to increase tax collection, he said that the number of filers have increased to 3.2 million this year as compared to 1.6 million filers in the same period of last year.
The Finance Minister said 723,000 new filers have been registered this year.
He categorically stated that Non-Filers will not be able to purchase vehicles, properties and face difficulty for cash deposits and withdrawals. He pointed out that an estimated tax evasion is about 1.3 trillion rupees.
Muhammad Aurangzeb said there are 300,000 manufacturers and only 14 percent are registered for sales tax. Similarly, there are 300,000 wholesalers and only 25 percent are registered. He said manufacturers will only be allowed to sell their goods to registered wholesalers.
He said the government will take strict action in case of non-registration, which will lead to blocking the utilities. The Minister said the government will establish digital check posts at key points to prevent smuggling.