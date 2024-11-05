ISLAMABAD (PPI) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has expressed the hope that long-term partnership between Pakistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) will grow further, with the Bank continuing to play a pivotal role in supporting Pakistan’s development agenda.
He was talking to new Country Director of the Asian Development Bank in Pakistan, Emma Fan, who called on him here in Islamabad on Monday.
The Finance Minister shared updates on the state of the economy and ongoing reforms in state-owned enterprises, taxation, energy, and other sectors aimed at improving governance, efficiency, and sustainability in these areas.
Appreciating the reforms undertaken in various sectors of the economy, the new Country Director of the Asian Development Bank stated that the ADB is working on a new country partnership strategy for Pakistan, with a focus on critical areas such as climate change, economic growth, and prosperity.
She briefed the Minister about ADB’s portfolio investments, its ongoing and upcoming projects in Pakistan, and the Bank’s support for economic reforms, socio-economic development, poverty reduction, climate change initiatives, as well as policy-based funding and budgetary support for the country.