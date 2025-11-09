The Pakistan Padel Federation has kicked off the first National Inter-School Padel Championship in Karachi on Saturday. This inaugural event, held at the new KMC Ground Court, has garnered significant attention, representing the federation’s first organized championship for schools.
With the participation of fourteen school teams, the event was officially opened by the Vice President of the Pakistan Padel Federation, Danish Ahmed. Key figures present at the opening ceremony included the federation’s President Muhammad Mateen, CEO Mudassar Arain, Sindh President Kashif Riaz, and Secretary Muhammad Nadeem. The tournament features 72 young players competing in three categories: Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18.
On the opening day, teams from Karachi Grammar, Karachi American School, Bay View Schools, and Cedar Schools showcased their skills, securing victories in their respective matches. The championship is expected to conclude with the final match on Sunday, November 9, which promises intense competition and a display of emerging talent in padel sports.