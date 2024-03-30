Five children killed, several injured in KP rain-related incidents

PESHAWAR: Five children were killed and several others seriously injured in incidents of roof collapses amid heavy rains in several cities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

According to rescue team, three children died while another got injured as a wall of a house collapsed in Bannu district. The victims were identified as Awais, Asim and Tanzila. The injured was rushed to DHQ Bannu.

Separately, the rain with lightning struck A house which resulted in roof collapse in Banda Cheena village near Shangla. At least four children got buried under the debris of the roof. The rescue team retrieved two bodies while two kids were found seriously injured. Police and rescue teams shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

In another incident, three people were buried underneath the rubble when the roof of a house caved in at Kharryan village of Bajaur due to heavy rain.

Rescue 1122 personnel, however, recovered those injured and shifted them to hospital.

Meanwhile, heavy rain resulted in the collapse of a roof at Warsak Road in Peshawar due to which three people, a woman and two kids, were buried underneath the rubble.

The Rescue 1122 personnel, however, managed to recover all three of them and shifted them to hospital.