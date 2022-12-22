Flights from Karachi to Lahore-Faisalabad delayed due to fog

KARACHI: the outgoing flights from Karachi to Lahore and Faisalabad were delayed by several hours today ahead of dense fog and zero visibility in Punjab, according to a report on Thursday. The flights were rescheduled due to fog in other cities of Punjab including Lahore. Fly Jinnah’s flight for Lahore that was originally scheduled to leave at 7:30 am actually departed at 9:45 pm.

Air Sial’s flight to Lahore that was earlier scheduled at 8 am departed at 10 am with two hour delay. The PIA’s 8:30 am flight for Faisalabad actually left at 10 am. The National Airline flight to Lahore took off at 10 am instead of 9 am. Moreover, the National Airline flight scheduled for Islamabad will take off at 3:30 pm instead of 1:30 pm. The inbound flights from Lahore and Faisalabad will also arrive late due to fog factor in Punjab.