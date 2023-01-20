FM calls for restructuring of Int’l financial institutions to address complaints of global south

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for revamping and restructuring of the international financial institutions to address complaints of global south.

Speaking at a dialogue session titled Security and Coordination in Davos on Friday, he stressed that we should return to normative functioning of international institutions for the resolution of disputes and other challenges including climate change being faced by global community.

The Foreign Minister said the prevailing disputes which have endangered the world would have been resolved amicably if the international institutions under the UN framework are working according to the needs of current era. On Ukraine issue, the Foreign Minister said we hope that eventually the space will be created for dialogue and diplomatic engagement in order to resolve the conflict sooner rather than later.

He said there is need to see a more proactive approach from both Russia and Ukraine and also pursue diplomacy in the pursuit of peace. Responding to the military element of this conflict, Bilawal Bhutto said diplomacy is the key thing that is missing in the entire issue.

Earlier, talking to President of Google for Asia-Pacific Scott Beaumont at the sidelines of World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan looks forward to fostering public private partnerships with Google to scale up country’s digital economy and skills. The two sides also discussed ways to augment Pakistan’s technical support for forecasting extreme weather events.