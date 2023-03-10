FM, President UNGA discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met the President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba Korosi in New York ahead of high-level meeting to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. Co-convened by the General Assembly president and the foreign minister, the meeting will discuss ways and means to deal with growing Islamophobia, according to a Radio Pakistan’s report.

The ceremony regarding Islamophobia will be held at the General Assembly Hall on Wednesday. The ceremony is being organized by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the President of the Ministerial Council of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation along with the President of the United Nations General Assembly. The two leaders also discussed the upcoming UN Water Conference 2023. Foreign Minister assured the UNGA President of Pakistan’s full cooperation as water is an issue of supreme importance to his country. The water conference will take place at UN Headquarters in New York, from March 22.