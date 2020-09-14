FO: (Pakistan summons Indian envoy to register strong protest over Ceasefire Violations by India)

Islamabad:Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian diplomat on Monday, and registered Pakistan’s strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control last night.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said three innocent civilians were seriously injured in the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Hotspring Sector of the LoC.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2245 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 18 shahadats and serious injuries to 180 innocent civilians.

Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

The Spokesperson said these egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and are a threat to regional peace and security.