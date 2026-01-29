Trending News: TPL Properties Reports Reduced Losses in Fiscal Year 2025Mian Zahid Hussain Calls for Single-Digit Interest Rate Amid Export DeclineZong Expands Digital Education Efforts through Knowledge Platform PartnershipEU-India Trade Deal Poses Challenge to Pakistan’s Exports, Says Business LeaderPakistan’s Federal Constitution Court Rules on Super Tax, Eand Ps Set to BenefitLucky Cement Reports 18% Rise in Standalone Earnings Amid Decline in ExportsPakistan Cement Dispatches See Mixed Trends Amid Seasonal SlowdownLucky Cement Reports 6% Increase in Quarterly Earnings as Revenue Rises﻿Severe cold wave in the upper regions of the country, Gilgit, Murree, and Muzaffarabad temperatures drop below freezing point﻿Pakistan T20I Captain Among Five Promoted to Platinum Ahead of Inaugural HBL PSL Player Auction﻿Pakistan Captain Emphasises Calm Ahead of High-Stakes India Showdown﻿Simon Katich Returns to Pakistan, Joins Star-Studded Commentary Panel for Australia T20I Series﻿Peace is not just the absence of war, but living with mutual respect: Chief Minister Sindh﻿Tessori Declares Dialogue ‘Most Effective Solution’ to All Challenges, Links Peace to Development﻿PTI Alleges Widespread National Anxiety Over Imran Khan’s Health, Jail Conditions﻿Pakistan, UAE Presidents Explore Expansion of Economic, Strategic Partnership﻿FIA Headquarters’ Anti-Corruption Wing holds debate, students participate﻿Attack on the sanctity of the State of Junagadh and the Royal Family is intolerable. Junagadh Federation﻿Last 2 deceased in Gul Plaza tragedy identified through DNA, bodies handed over to relatives﻿Traffic accident in Karachi’s Korangi Mehran Town, 7-year-old child killed﻿India reluctant to join US peace initiative due to accountability fears over Kashmir, says former AJK President﻿Contaminated Water Fuelling 70 Percent of Countrywide Diseases, Warns Minister﻿School of Medicine, Dentistry and Allied Sciences established in Haripur, inaugurated by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister﻿Suspected robber killed in intense exchange of fire with police in Karachi’s Orangi Town﻿2 suspected armed culprits arrested in injured condition after police encounter in Karachi’s Dalmia﻿Two suspects arrested, including one injured, after police encounter in Karachi’s Landhi﻿Villagers capture 2 armed robbers near Nasirabad, others escape﻿Loralai police attacked, officer injured, police vow to intensify crackdown﻿Armed robbery at Port Qasim petrol pump, robbers shoot security guard on resistance﻿Police encounter in Karachi’s Orangi Town, young suspect killed﻿Notorious criminal involved in serious robberies arrested with illegal weapon from Karachi’s PIB Colony﻿A person killed with a sharp-edged tool over a personal dispute in Jhang, body moved to hospital for post-mortem﻿Body found near Bans Wali Gali in Korangi 3 ½ transferred to Jinnah Hospital﻿Karachi Police encounter in Gulberg, one suspect arrested injured, accomplice escapes﻿MoU signed between Karachi Water Corporation and Chinese company on sewerage treatment and reclaimed water projects﻿Pakistan Assures Top Priority Security for Chinese Nationals to Target $8 Billion Mineral Export Goal﻿Pakistan Courts Chinese Investment to Unlock Vast Mineral Wealth and Deepen Economic TiesAKD Cement Universe Reports 2% Decline in Profitability for Q2FY26 Due to Lower PricesState Bank of Pakistan Releases Exchange Rates for January 27, 2026KIBOR Rates Show Steady Trends Across Various TenorsHonda Atlas Cars Reports 16% Increase in Quarterly Profit Amid Higher Sales VolumesPACRA Assigns Positive Ratings to AL Habib Capital Markets Amid Strong Market PerformancePakistan’s Currency Exchange Rates Released by ECAPTPL Properties Limited Reports FY25 Losses but Projects Future Growth Through REIT InvestmentsCurrency Exchange Rates Show Minor Fluctuations Amidst Market StabilityInternational Steels Reports 180% Increase in Quarterly EarningsInternational Steel Ltd Reports Strong Earnings Growth in Second Quarter FY26Saudia and Air India Forge Codeshare Agreement to Enhance Travel ConnectivityHonda Atlas Car Reports 16% Annual EPS Growth Despite Falling Short of ExpectationsPak Qatar General Takaful Limited Opens IPO Subscription to General PublicPakistan Allocates Rs15 Billion Rebate Scheme for Rice Exporters Amid Declining ExportsSBP Maintains Policy Rate, Reduces Cash Reserve Requirement to Boost Banking SectorSazgar Engineering Reports Mixed 2QFY26 Results as Earnings Fall Short of ExpectationsConcerns Raised Over Amendments Affecting Nepra’s AutonomyPakistan Inflation Anticipated to Rise in January 2026, Driven by Food PricesKorangi Causeway Bridge Inaugurated, Easing Traffic and Boosting Economy﻿Prisoners who do not have a lawyer should be provided legal assistance at the government level: Sindh Minister for Prisons﻿Pakistan Signals Major Labour Policy Overhaul to Shape Global Market﻿Govt Mandates Transparency and Merit to Overhaul Science Sector﻿Billions at Risk in ZTBL Tractor Scheme as Thousands of Vehicles Lack Mandatory GPS﻿Govt Pledges Priority Resolution for Expatriate Issues Following barcelona Convention﻿17 wedding guests injured, several in critical condition, as bus overturns on Mehran Highway due to overspeeding﻿Government Vows to Deploy All Resources for Youth Development﻿Federal Govt Pledges Unwavering Support for Youth Skill Enhancement﻿State and Spiritual Leaders Confer on Promoting National Unity Through Sufi Traditions﻿Major Overhaul Sees Pakistan Post Go Fully Major Overhaul Sees Pakistan Post Go Fully Digital by 2027﻿Minister Urges PTI to Abandon Agitational Politics, Focus on Provincial Governance﻿India is wary of the Peace Forum's broad mandate, says former AJK President Afshan Shahid and Rehan Akram declared winners in Karachi Turtle Beach Open Ranking Beach Tennis Championship﻿Afghanistan U19s Deliver Scathing Self-Critique After First World Cup Setback﻿Possibility of rain and snowfall in some parts of the country, temperatures negative in Quetta, Murree, and Muzaffarabad﻿Jhang sugar mill's powerhouse steam line bursts, 2 workers killed, 2 injured﻿NAB Mandates Affidavits for Financial Scam Allegations at Upcoming Balochistan Forum﻿Project worth Rs 77 crore in Mirpurkhas remains incomplete even after three years﻿Sindh cabinet approves major financial relief package for Gul Plaza tragedy victims﻿6 Rice Mills in Thatta Issued Notices Over Inadequate Fire Safety Measures﻿One person killed, 5 injured in Okara poultry farm roof collapse﻿Fire and Potatoes: An Enduring Winter Tradition for Residents of Northern Mountainous Regions﻿Protest over non-arrest of suspects in Nasirabad school theft, main highway blocked﻿Pakistan Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Celebrations in Hong Kong with Major Cultural Showcase﻿Pakistan, Ghana Ink Key Pacts To Bolster Defence and Economic Cooperation﻿Pakistan Accuses India of Weaponizing Water﻿Govt to Deploy Technology in Bid to Ease Strain on Major Hospitals﻿Decision to establish stroke centers in every district of Punjab to deal with stroke emergency﻿Pakistan Highlights Climate Inequity in Strengthened Danish Collaboration financial relief package for Gul Plaza tragedy victims﻿6 Rice Mills in Thatta Issued Notices Over Inadequate Fire Safety Measures﻿One person killed, 5 injured in Okara poultry farm roof collapse﻿Fire and Potatoes: An Enduring Winter Tradition for Residents of Northern Mountainous Regions﻿Protest over non-arrest of suspects in Nasirabad school theft, main highway blocked﻿Pakistan Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Celebrations in Hong Kong with Major Cultural Showcase﻿Pakistan, Ghana Ink Key Pacts To Bolster Defence and Economic Cooperation﻿Pakistan Accuses India of Weaponizing Water﻿Govt to Deploy Technology in Bid to Ease Strain on Major Hospitals﻿Decision to establish stroke centers in every district of Punjab to deal with stroke emergency﻿Pakistan Highlights Climate Inequity in Strengthened Danish Collaboration